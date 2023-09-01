Mayor, other DC leaders react to shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker plans to hold a community meeting to discuss Blake's death on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Multiple District leaders have shared their feelings about the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood this weekend.

DC Police officers found Karon Blake on Quincy Street Northeast, near Michigan Avenue Northeast, around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officer determined a man living in the neighborhood had shot Blake after he allegedly appeared to be tampering with cars in the area.

The man, who has yet to be identified or charged, interacted with Blake before he ultimately shot him with his registered firearm.

Emergency crews eventually took Blake to an area hospital where doctors would later pronounce him dead.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commented on Blake’s shooting at a press conference.

“If you feel there is a public safety issue in and around your home, call 911,” she said. “That is the appropriate thing to do.”

The mayor said she was sad yet another child had died on D.C. streets.

“We would rather be talking about a 13-year-old going to school today instead of talking about him being killed on one of our streets and I'm incredibly sad about that,” she said.

Newly elected Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker issued a press release about Blake’s death after meeting with Blake’s family and the Metropolitan Police Department.

“No car or material possession is worth a life – under any circumstances,” he said.

Parker also called on the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office to hold accountable the person who shot Blake.

“Our community’s healing is linked to the trust we are able to cultivate with those tasked with keeping us safe, and I believe our neighbors are entitled to knowing more about the circumstances of Karon’s death. Ward 5 is caring, invested, and resilient. We will draw on these strengths as we seek justice and care for one another.”

PRESS RELEASE: Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker Calls for Accountability in the Killing of Karon Blake pic.twitter.com/iDOm4HEaFy — Councilmember Zachary Parker (@CMZParker5) January 9, 2023

Parker plans to hold a community meeting at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, on the block of 1100 Michigan Avenue NE, Tuesday, at 7 p.m., to hear residents’ concerns and questions. Parker said representatives from MPD will also attend the meeting.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto serves as Chairwoman of the D.C.’s Council Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety. She tweeted Monday morning that she had contacted Metropolitan Police Department officials to learn more about the investigation into the Blake shooting.