Man dead in Hyattsville shooting, police say

This homicide adds to a particularly violent holiday weekend in Prince George's County.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m.

Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They are still working to figure out exactly what led to the shooting. No information about a suspect or suspects has been released in this case.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This shooting adds to a particularly violent Labor Day weekend in the county.

"The violence that we're seeing in our community should not be tolerated in the we have to have accountability from parents we have to have accountability in the system,” Aziz said while addressing the press at one of the shootings scenes over the weekend.