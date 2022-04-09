Police: 1-year-old girl shot in Prince George's County

Aziz said police do not believe the shooting was random, and there is no threat to the public.

GLENN DALE, Md. — A 1-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment complex Sunday in Glenn Dale, Maryland, according officials.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Glendale Residence located in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road. Upon arrival, officers found a the 1-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The little girl was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, but police said she is in stable condition.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a press conference that two adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Both adults in the apartment are cooperating with police in the investigation. It’s unclear of the relationship between the girl and the occupants.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and there is no threat to the public, said Aziz. He said he was unable to comment on how many times the child was shot.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information in this case, and no arrests have been made.

Police added that it is too early to determine if the shooting was accidental.

The investigation remains ongoing.