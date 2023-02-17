Greenbelt Police officer arrested, charged with violating Maryland prostitution laws

There are not a lot of details available about the charge other than the fact that Murray is accused of violating Maryland prostitution laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENBELT, Md. — A Maryland police officer is facing charges after officials say he violated state prostitution laws.

According to a release from the Greenbelt Police Department, officials were notified by the Prince George's County Police Department that officer Albert Murray was issued a criminal summons on Feb. 6.

There are not a lot of details available about the charge other than the fact that Murray is accused of violating Maryland prostitution laws. Murray has worked for the Greenbelt Police Department since Jan. 6, 2020.

Greenbelt Police say Murray has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending the criminal case. An internal affairs investigation will also be conducted.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” said Chief Richard Bowers, “These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”