x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Man shot in Greenbelt, nearby school placed on short lockdown

Officers say one man was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive.

More Videos

GREENBELT, Md. — A Prince George's County elementary school was placed on a short lockdown due to a nearby shooting that left one man injured Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Greenbelt Police Department, officers were called to the 6200 block of Springhill Driver to investigate reports of a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for help. He is expected to survive. 

Investigators later learned the man had actually been shot in the 5900 block of Cherrywood Terrace. 

Springhill Lake Elementary School was placed on a short lockdown as a precautionary measure while officers investigated the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or motive at this time. 

Anyone with information may call the police department's non-emergency line at 301-474-7200. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: First full week of increased police presence on Metro

During rush hours, MPD officers will join MTPD officers on patrol at stations that have seen the most crime and complaints.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out