Man shot in Greenbelt, nearby school placed on short lockdown

GREENBELT, Md. — A Prince George's County elementary school was placed on a short lockdown due to a nearby shooting that left one man injured Monday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the Greenbelt Police Department, officers were called to the 6200 block of Springhill Driver to investigate reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for help. He is expected to survive.
Investigators later learned the man had actually been shot in the 5900 block of Cherrywood Terrace.
Springhill Lake Elementary School was placed on a short lockdown as a precautionary measure while officers investigated the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information may call the police department's non-emergency line at 301-474-7200.
