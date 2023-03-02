3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

The three teens were seen getting out of the crashed Kia and getting into a Hyundai Sonata, which had been stolen on Mandan Road on the same day, police said.

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday.

Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.

The three teens were seen exiting out of the crashed Kia and getting into a Hyundai Sonata, which had been stolen on Mandan Road on the same day, police said.

Minutes later, the teens inside the Hyundai crashed into another car at the intersection of Greenbelt Road and Hanover Parkway, according to Greenbelt City police. The teens then fled on foot from the wrecked car.

Two 14-year-old boys from Greenbelt, Maryland, and a 16-year-old girl from Bowie, Maryland were located and arrested.

No injuries were reported during either accident.