Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.

Police believe the juvenile and shooter likely knew each other, however, a suspect or motive is still unknown.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday.

Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.

Police tweeted that the juvenile and shooter likely knew each other, however, a suspect or motive is still unknown at this time.

The homicide is the second to happen in the county Sunday.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of Amherst Road, near the "unincorporated" part of Hyattsville.

When officers went inside the residence, they located a woman suffering from trauma to the body. According to police, she was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, officers responded to the 3200 block of 75th avenue for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body, according to authorities.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to establish a motive and suspect in the case. Police said they do not believe this was a random incident, but could not yet elaborate.