Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
Officials say the man died at the apartment. Detectives are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
There is no word on the man's identity or how he was killed.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app
