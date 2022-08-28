Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in home during welfare check in Prince George's County

Police responded to a call for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Amherst Road, near the "unincorporated" part of Hyattsville.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday morning.

When officers went inside the residence, they located a woman suffering from trauma to the body. According to police, she was pronounced dead at the location.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

This is the second homicide investigation this week. On Thursday, officers responded to the 3200 block of 75th avenue for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body, according to authorities.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are working to establish a motive and suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

