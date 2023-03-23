Police investigate deadly shooting in Southwest DC

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest D.C. on Thursday night.

A call came in around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was not conscious nor breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they didn't provide any suspect information.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

Officials with the Fairfax County Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday of officers shooting a man to death outside Tysons Corner Center last month.

In a press conference following the release of the video, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said one of the officers involved is no longer with the department.