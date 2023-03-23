x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting in Southwest DC

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest D.C. on Thursday night.

A call came in around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was not conscious nor breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they didn't provide any suspect information.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Body-camera video shows police shooting and killing a man with a knife

Officials with the Fairfax County Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday of officers shooting a man to death outside Tysons Corner Center last month. 

In a press conference following the release of the video, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said one of the officers involved is no longer with the department. 

Timothy Johnson, 37, was shot as officers chased him from Tysons Corner Center on Feb. 22. Investigators say two officers, identified as Sgt. Wesley Shifflett and Officer First Class James Sadler with the Tysons Urban Team, chased Johnson for allegedly stealing a pair of designer sunglasses from Nordstrom.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out