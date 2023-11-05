x
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of Forestville elementary school

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Ritchie Road in Forestville.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an elementary school in Forestville, Maryland on Thursday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Around 6:35 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Ritchie Road in Forestville, an unincorporated area in Prince George's County, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a complex shared by North Forestville Elementary School and North Forestville Community Center.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead a short time thereafter. 

The police department said detectives are working to establish a motive for the shooting and identify any suspects involved.

Anyone who has information should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

No other information on this shooting has been released.

