Five DC shooting deaths within 24-hours, part of deadly week in the District

WASHINGTON — D.C. has been deadly this weekend, with five people killed in shootings that happened on Friday and Saturday. It is part of five death in less than 24-hours and nine since October 3, according to D.C. Police.

The latest three shooting deaths came Saturday around 2 p.m. at two separate locations and were reported 15 minutes apart from each other, and happened less than four miles apart in Northeast D.C.

Saturday's shootings happened on W Street in Northeast, with the other on Elvans Road in Northeast.

The shooting deaths follow two homicides that happened late Friday.

There have been more than 150 homicides in the District in 2020, according to DC Police data.

As of last Wednesday (Oct. 7), data shows that homicides in D.C. have gone up 17% from last year's 128 homicides around this time.

Data also shows that although there is an increase in homicides, the overall crime in the District still remains 18% lower than in 2019.

