Fairfax County police conducting follow-up search after human remains discovered

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Investigators with Fairfax County Police Search and Rescue Team are conducting a follow-up search near I-495 and Van Dorn Street for any items that may be related to the discovery of human remains last month.

On September 29, someone found bones in the area, and those bones were later determined to be human.

Police are hoping the search on Friday will help them determine whether the death was natural or criminal. The search is part of an ongoing investigation following the discovery.

Sgt. Shaffer with the Fairfax County Police Department's Public Affairs Bureau said in a social media post Friday that the bones had been in the area for "quite some time."

Investigators say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.