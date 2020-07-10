Northeast DC shooting becomes city's 150th homicide in 2020

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of 45th Street.

WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday night, D.C. police said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of 45th Street around 9:00 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene in Northeast after it was listed for sounds of gunshots in the area. At the scene, they found 30-year-old Michael Bright suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

WUSA9 crews were at the scene of the shooting an noticed that a car had also rammed a house.

At this time, it is unknown what led up to the shooting or how the car struck the home.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews transported Bright to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead after several live-saving efforts.

This recent homicide in Northeast D.C. brings the city to 150 homicides this year, according to police. As of Wednesday, data shows that homicides in D.C. have gone up 17% from last year's 128 homicides around this time.

Data also shows that although there is an increase in homicides, the overall crime in the District still remains 18% lower than in 2019.

Among D.C.'s most recent homicides was the fatal shooting of a Blacksburg, Virginia man who shot and killed at a Northwest gas station early Monday morning.

Alexander Nwogu, 23, had just been hired as a tech consultant with a Northern Virginia firm, Ernst and Young, before he was murdered around 1:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Police say Nwogu was a customer at the gas station when he was killed, and at this time they have no information to release on a possible motive behind the shooting.

Family and friends told WUSA9's Bruce Leshan that Nwogu was a cum laude graduate of Virginia Tech and graduated just five months ago. Both Nwogu's brother and sister live in Alexandria, and his father is an Army officer in Nigeria.