Man fatally shot while driving, baby found uninjured in the back seat

This is the second baby to be involved in a car shooting in the past 10 days.

WASHINGTON — A little more than a week after a 15-month-old was killed in a car during a shooting, another baby has been involved in a car shooting in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. This time, the baby was uninjured, but the driver of the car was shot and killed.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, DC Police responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Benning Road and 21st Street Northeast. Police said they found a man fatally shot, who they confirmed was driving when he was shot. The baby was found uninjured in the back seat of the car. DC Police have not released any information on the age or gender of the baby.

DC Street Car service has been suspended due to police activity on Benning Road between 21st and 19th Streets and traffic is backed up on the roads.

On Dec. 2, 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan died from gunshot wounds while sitting in his father’s car around 10 p.m. in the area of 57th Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast. The toddler was in the car with his father and another child when the vehicle was struck by multiple bullets while moving down Southern Avenue. Police Chief Peter Newsham later said he believed the shooting may have been targeted.

Police say they are searching for a 2011 dark-colored BMW X5 SUV. The vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179, though DC Police noted that it is unknown if that tag is still on the vehicle.



Newsham believes an illegal firearm was used in this shooting. He said Carmelo's father is cooperating to an extent that he can for the investigation.

"We need everybody's help to bring justice," Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a news conference. "And to get a very dangerous person off the streets."

Carmelo was the District's 187th homicide this year and the youngest victim this year, according to Newsham.

Authorities say no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.



Three days later, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot inside a Montgomery Village, Maryland home, according to a release from Montgomery County Police, who said they’re investigating the circumstances of how the little boy was shot. Police said the child did not live at the Brassie Place address and they are still determining if the shooting was an accident or a criminal act.

According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks American gun violence, more children under the age of 12 have been killed or injured by guns in the United States so far this year than in the last seven years the organization has been tracking the shooting statistic.