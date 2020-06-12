x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

2-year-old boy shot in the foot inside Montgomery County home, police say

The boy was taken to a hospital in Montgomery County and his injury is non-life threatning.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 2-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the foot inside a home in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in Montgomery Village around 5:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Montgomery County and his injury is non-life threatning, police added. 

Officers are speaking with the family, according to MCPD.

It is not known at this time what led to the child being shot.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

RELATED: Police: Man in ICE custody after breaking into Maryland woman's home

RELATED: DC violence interrupter charged with murder in 2017 shooting

RELATED: 'We want solutions' | Neighbors call for end to violence after Carmelo Duncan's death

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.