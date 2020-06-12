2-year-old boy shot in the foot inside Montgomery County home, police say

The boy was taken to a hospital in Montgomery County and his injury is non-life threatning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 2-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the foot inside a home in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in Montgomery Village around 5:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Montgomery County and his injury is non-life threatning, police added.

Officers are speaking with the family, according to MCPD.

It is not known at this time what led to the child being shot.

