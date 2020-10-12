DC Police searching for dark BMW with Virginia plates in connection to toddler's murder

The vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have released information on a "car of interest" they are searching for in connection to the murder of 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan.

Police say they are searching for a 2011 dark-colored BMW X5 SUV. The vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179, though DC Police noted that it is unknown if that tag is still on the vehicle.

Duncan died from injuries sustained in the shooting while sitting in his father’s car on December 2 around 10 p.m. in the area of 57th Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast. The toddler was in the car with his father and another child when the vehicle was struck by multiple bullets while moving down Southern Avenue. Police Chief Peter Newsham later said he believed the shooting may have been targeted.

Forensic evidence shows more than one weapon was used, Newsham said. It is unknown how many rounds were shot at the vehicle but police know the vehicle was targeted.

Newsham believes an illegal firearm was used in this shooting. He said Carmelo's father is cooperating to an extent that he can for the investigation.

D.C. Police in conjunction with ATF and the FBI are offering a $60,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the person or persons involved.

"We need everybody's help to bring justice," Bowser said during a news conference. "And to get a very dangerous person off the streets."