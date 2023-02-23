Detectives release video of deadly shooting inside Metrobus in Montgomery Co.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing 19-year-old Justice T'Ziyan Elliott inside a Metrobus on Friday, Feb. 17.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Video of a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Metrobus in Montgomery County on February 17 has been released by police in hopes of having the public help identify the shooter.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released the graphic video on Thursday.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person in the video who shot and killed 19-year-old Justice T'Ziyan Elliott inside of a Metrobus on Lockwood Drive.

Police claim the suspect is around 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair. He was carrying a white backpack with black trim and wearing a black ski mask, black coat with fur around the hood, black jeans, and black shoes during the shooting.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.