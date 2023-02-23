x
Police: Man shot in Northeast DC

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries Thursday night.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was shot on Thursday just one block away from the location of a deadly triple shooting that occurred just two days ago.

Police claim the man was shot in the 1400 block of Downing Street in Northeast Washington, D.C. He was taken to an area hospital after the shooting for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators say to be on the lookout for a dark-colored sedan alleged to be involved in the incident.

Police have not identified any suspects believed to be involved. Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victim and shooter were known to each other.

This shooting comes just two days after a deadly triple shooting in the same neighborhood.

The investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not to take action.

Stay with WUSA9 as we closely follow this incident and provide any potential updates.

