Fairfax County Police investigates shooting at a parking lot near Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A shooting Saturday evening in a parking lot left one man injured with non-life threatning injuries, said Fairfax County Police in a tweet.
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Springfield Mall, according to Fairfax County Police. The location provided by police is near the Springfield Town Center mall.
Fairfax County Police believes this shooting was not a random act of violence and the department is still looking for a suspect involved in this shooting.
