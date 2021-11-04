x
Crime

Fairfax County Police investigates shooting at a parking lot near Springfield Town Center

Fairfax County Police believes this shooting was not a random act of violence and the department is still looking for a suspect involved in this shooting.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A shooting Saturday evening in a parking lot left one man injured with non-life threatning injuries, said Fairfax County Police in a tweet.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Springfield Mall, according to Fairfax County Police. The location provided by police is near the Springfield Town Center mall.

