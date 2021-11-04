Fairfax County Police investigates shooting at a parking lot near Springfield Town Center

Fairfax County Police believes this shooting was not a random act of violence and the department is still looking for a suspect involved in this shooting.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A shooting Saturday evening in a parking lot left one man injured with non-life threatning injuries, said Fairfax County Police in a tweet.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Springfield Mall, according to Fairfax County Police. The location provided by police is near the Springfield Town Center mall.

Officers remain in the area investigating the circumstances that led to this shooting. Please report suspicious persons or activity to our non-emergency number at 703-691-2131. Updated will be posted to our blog, https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs when available.https://t.co/mO6zdRJGw6 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 9, 2021