Drunk driver crashes into bus stop, kills pedestrian

D.C. Police said this is the first drunk driving fatality since the city's full reopening on June 11.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police said a man is dead following a drunk driver crashing into a bus stop early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at 14th and P Street, Northwest when the suspect struck the victim with their vehicle, according to police. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained on scene and was arrested and charged with a DUI.

This is the first reported drunk driving fatality in the District following full reopening on June 11.

Here’s what the P/14th Street bus stop looks like after an alleged drunk driver hit and killed a man standing here early this morning.



Broken glass. Smashed metal. Tire marks on the median.



Thinking of this man’s family 💔@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rKNw9BRyMm — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 13, 2021

A separate drunk driving incident occurred in Maryland in April 2021, when Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis was legally drunk, speeding, and driving recklessly before causing a fatal crash.

Maryland State Police said Davis is responsible for the April crash that killed Annapolis musician and teacher John Starr Jr.

A police report says Davis drove “recklessly” and with “excessive speed.” Lab tests showed her blood alcohol content at .13, which was above the .08 Maryland legal limit, according to the report.

The crash was late at night on April 4. Elizabeth Davis was driving her personal car when police reports say she rear-ended another vehicle waiting at a stoplight at the intersection of Crain Highway and Harbour Way in Prince George’s County.

Inside the car Davis hit was 58-year-old John Starr, Jr. The impact, police say, pushed both cars more than 200 feet. Both drivers died.

Helen Brockmeyer lived with Starr for more than 20 years and now faces the shock of living life alone.