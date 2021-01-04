Police: Man killed, juvenile girl injured in shooting in Southeast DC

D.C. Police say there is no lookout or suspect information yet.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed and a juvenile female was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast D.C., police said.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE just before 5 p.m.

When police arrived on scene at an apartment complex, D.C. Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile girl was conscious and breathing.

D.C. Police said there is no lookout at this time. There is no word yet regarding suspect information or the identity of the victims.

News of Thursday's shooting comes just a day after two people were shot dead and three people were left suffering non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast D.C.

According to D.C. Police, the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street and Savannah Street in Southeast D.C. -- just a block away from the Congress Heights Metro station.

Once on the scene, officials said they discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two people, identified as 25-year-old George Evans III and 28-year-old Keosha Ferguson, died on the scene from their injuries. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person who was shot walked to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Contee did not release any information on the suspect(s) involved but did tell WUSA9 that D.C. Police are not ruling out multiple suspects. There is a $25,000 reward for information on this case, police said.