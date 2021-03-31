DC Fire: 4 people shot in Southeast

WASHINGTON — Four people have been shot in Congress Heights in Southeast, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
According to police, the call came in at approximately just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Savannah Street in Southeast D.C., just a block away from the Congress Heights Metro station.
D.C. Fire and EMS said they are transporting four people total to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries -- two of which have life-threatening injuries.
Officials with D.C. Police are responding to the scene and will provide more information in a news conference as soon as it's available.
There is no suspect information available at this time, police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
