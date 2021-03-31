x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

DC Fire: 4 people shot in Southeast

Two of those shot have life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — Four people have been shot in Congress Heights in Southeast, D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

According to police, the call came in at approximately just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Savannah Street in Southeast D.C., just a block away from the Congress Heights Metro station.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they are transporting four people total to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries -- two of which have life-threatening injuries. 

Officials with D.C. Police are responding to the scene and will provide more information in a news conference as soon as it's available.

There is no suspect information available at this time, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

RELATED: Teen girls suspected in deadly Navy Yard carjacking to appear in court

RELATED: MPD: Carjackings by kids in DC increase over last few months

RELATED: Woman killed outside her home, man killed at party in overnight shootings in Prince George's County

RELATED: Detectives identify suspects, obtain arrest warrants in connection with murder of 17-year-old in Waldorf

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.