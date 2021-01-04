Woman shot quarter-mile away from where 5 people were shot in Southeast

This comes after five people were shot in Southeast D.C.'s Congress Heights neighborhood.

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot less than a quarter of a mile away from Wednesday's shooting in Congress Heights in Southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The recent shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of 13th Place, about .2 miles away from where five people were shot in the 1300 block of Congress Street and Savannah Street in Southeast D.C.

At this time, the severity of the woman's injuries is unknown.

It is still unclear if this shooting is related to the shooting in Congress Heights.

During Wednesday afternoon's shooting in Congress Heights officials said officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two people -- a man and a woman who have not yet been identified -- died on the scene from their injuries. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person who was shot walked to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Contee did not release any information on the suspect(s) involved but did tell WUSA9 that D.C. Police are not ruling out multiple suspects. There is a $25,000 reward for information on this case, police said.

