2 dead after off-duty officer shoots people allegedly breaking into a car

An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer says that when two people he thought were breaking into a car fled the scene, he shot his gun.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Two people are dead after being shot by an off-duty police officer in a condo parking lot in Takoma Park, Maryland early Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue for reports of gunshots. On scene, the officers were approached by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer who said he witnessed an attempted car break-in in the parking lot, police said. The off-duty officer alleges he "engaged the suspects" but when they attempted to flee the scene in a car, he shot his gun.

Two of the people shot at drove themselves to Prince George’s Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Both died at the hospital from their injuries.

It is unclear if the two people who arrived at the hospital are the only ones who were shot at, or if more people were involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and Takoma Park PD is working with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.

WUSA9 reached out to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency for comment but has not yet heard back.