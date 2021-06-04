Off-duty officer shot at in Prince George's County, police say

The officer was working as a security guard at a business at the time of the shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer working as a security guard at a local business was shot at by a man suspected of sexual assault, police say.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in Fairmount Heights. That's when officers responded to the sound of shots in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road.

Responding officers found the security guard and a female victim. The woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted and went to the security guard for help. The security guard tried to stop the suspect, and shots were fired during an altercation, police said. No one was shot, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Detectives remained on the scene Tuesday morning, working to determine exactly what happened and try to track down the suspect who fired at the officer.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.