Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police say an officer fatally shot a man wielding a butcher's knife after the man charged at the officer.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police said a man was fatally shot Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in White Oak.

Around 2:15 p.m. officers from the third district were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court for a weapon complaint. Police said a man had thrown a rock at his neighbor's window and yelled for the neighbors to call the police. Neighbors who witnessed the event told police the man was holding a butcher's knife.

When the first officer arrived, police said the officer got out of their car and repeatedly asked the man wielding the knife to drop the weapon and get on the ground. Police said the man did not comply and rushed at the officer, who retreated a bit, and the man with the knife began walking backward. The responding officer again asked the man to get on the ground and drop the knife, at which time the man "ran aggressively while holding the knife straight to the officer," according to police.

The officer shot the man, who went down, and the officer began administering first aid, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where police said he died. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said the incident was videoed by neighbors, and the officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera. Footage from the neighbors, the officer's body camera and statements from witnesses are all being reviewed. Jones said the name of the man who was fatally shot and the officer involved will be released at a later date.