Shooting death of firefighter raises questions about self-defense and Maryland gun laws

An armed dog walker was released without charges after killing an unarmed DC firefighter who witnesses said was threatening him after an alleged domestic assault.

BRYANS ROAD, Md. — The debate over self defense and gun regulations is intensifying in Maryland in the wake of the shooting death of a DC firefighter in Charles County. Carl Braxton was shot to death Monday morning after an alleged domestic violence incident spilled into the street.

The shooting comes as the number of concealed carry permits being issued to citizens in Maryland is rapidly rising.

According to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Braxton, 30, was shot and killed early Monday by a gun-carrying dog walker who said Braxton was threatening him.

Authorities reported Braxton’s girlfriend was fleeing an alleged domestic violence attack in the couple’s nearby townhome when she ran toward the shooter and his dog at about 3:30 am.

“According to witnesses, Braxton approached and threatened to harm the man,” authorities said in a written statement. “The man, who has a permit to carry a firearm, produced a gun and shot Braxton."

Maryland self defense and firearms trainer Ryan Gass is among the hundreds who have flooded social media with comments and questions.

"Both sides are highly interested to see what actually happened here," Gass said.

Gass noted Maryland is experiencing a tsunami of new applications to carry concealed guns in the wake of a June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. According to state police, 115,860 concealed carry permits have been issued in Maryland since the decision.

"This is going to be something I think that is growing in Maryland," Gass said. "In the past, you didn't see this happen too often, because Marylanders and visitors were denied their right to keep and bear arms. But post-Bruen that has now changed."

Gass said gun permit holders are now intensely interested in learning specific facts about what happened when Braxton was shot and whether or not the incident will be judged as justifiable self defense by Charles County investigators and prosecutors.

The shooter in this case has not been charged and is cooperating with the investigation according to the sheriff’s department. The man, who has not been named publicly, was released while an investigation continues.