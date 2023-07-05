Teens found hiding behind dumpster arrested for shooting at Maryland mall:

The teens ran after the shooting and were later found hiding behind a dumpster outside the mall.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two teens are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened at a mall over the weekend in Charles County.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the St. Charles Towne Center on Mall Circle in Waldorf just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned from witnesses that the shooter and accomplices appeared to be teenagers.

Investigators believe the teens were involved in a fight with two adults inside a mall business. The dispute continued into a common area of the mall, which is when officers say a 16-year-old boy took out a gun. One of the men arguing with the teen tried to intervene, but the suspect reportedly pointed the gun toward him and shot at the man. The bullet missed the man, and instead hit the window of a store in the mall.

The teens ran after the shooting and were later found hiding behind a dumpster outside the mall. Officers say a gun was also found under the dumpster.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The two teens, only identified as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody and charged as adults.

The 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. The 17-year-old faces a weapons violation charge.

Detectives are working to learn how the 16-year-old obtained the gun in the first place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.