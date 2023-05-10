2 students make prank 911 call claiming shooting at Charles County school

WALDORF, Md. — Two 12-year-old students will not be charged for making a false 911 call of a shooting at a middle school in Charles County, Maryland, authorities said.
The students called 911 about a shooting at Davis Middle School located on Davis Road, in Waldorf, Maryland, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer who was already inside the school was alerted and additional officers responded to the call.
Officers realized the call was determined to be a false call.
After further investigation, the SRO identified two 12-year-old students who made the call as a prank, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
In accordance with Maryland state law, the children cannot be charged in this case due to their age.
The sheriff’s office advised parents to speak with their children about the dangers of making false calls to 911.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.
