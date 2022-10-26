Man, teen shot in Southeast DC

The man and teen were both taken to an area hospital conscious and breathing.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man and a teenager had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital conscious and breathing. There is no word on their current conditions.

Police have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

