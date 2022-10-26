Police investigate double shooting in Northwest, DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C.
Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the second teen shooting tonight and the fourth minor that has been shot in the last three days in the District.
Officials have not provided the identity of the two victims. This is an ongoing investigation.
