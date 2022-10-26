Police investigate double shooting in Northwest, DC

Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C.

Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second teen shooting tonight and the fourth minor that has been shot in the last three days in the District.

Officials have not provided the identity of the two victims. This is an ongoing investigation.

WATCH NEXT: Man found shot to death inside car near Nationals Park

DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Washington Nationals Park Sunday morning, authorities said.