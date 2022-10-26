"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park

Community members say the shooting follows a rash of car thefts and home burglaries

WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.

WUSA9 spoke to a young couple who moved into the neighborhood 2 months ago. They did not want to share their names but told us the shooting just outside their door was traumatic.

“I’m starting to question (if I’m safe),” he said. “With all the shooting all the robberies, a few instances where people are stealing golf carts and running into people’s cars - it’s like what’s next?”

In fact, several neighbors living in Ledroit Park shared the same concerns with WUSA9.

“The kids who are involved in these ongoing issues in the neighborhood are not getting what they need to be safe,” said Rebecca Reina.

Police found the suspect’s car, a black 2023 Kia Sorento with Florida tags. According to the police report, the vehicle was vandalized but left little trace of the suspect. Detectives are still looking for the shooter. Although WUSA9 saw lots of police patrolling the area, neighbors said more police is not the answer to these neighborhood kids in crisis.

“For years we’ve had increased presence in the neighborhood, and it hasn’t stopped these things from happening,” said Reina. “These particular kids need resources, so these things don’t continue to happen to them and other folks in the neighborhood that they’re affecting.”

Neighbors plan to raise their concerns at a community meeting with the 3rd District Police Officers Thursday night at 7.