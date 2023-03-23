7 shot, 1 dead in separate DC shootings Thursday night

The shootings have occurred in Southeast and Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department responded to several shootings on Thursday night that have left six men wounded and another dead.

The shootings all happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Galveston Street, Southwest

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was not conscious nor breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benning Road, Southeast

Around 8:40 p.m., a call came in about a shooting in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

One gunshot victim was located who was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Another victim walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound, and police said they were involved in the Benning Road shooting.

Yuma Street, Southeast

Around 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Yuma Street, Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital.

At that scene, police also located a girl who had been lacerated, but it wasn't clear how she was cut.

14th Street, Southeast

At 10:16 p.m., the police department said a man walked into the DC firehouse at 14th and V streets, Southeast.

He was taken to an area hospital. It wasn't clear where the man was shot.

Police have not provided suspect information for any of the shootings.

No other information was provided.

Another man was shot earlier Thursday afternoon in Southeast.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Congress Street just before 3:45 p.m.