Crime

DC Police: Woman falls from window; missing 1-year-old found safe

A person has been arrested in connection with the domestic incident, police say.
Credit: Kolbie Satterfield/WUSA9
DC Police are investigating how a woman fell out of a window of a Van Ness apartment building.

WASHINGTON — A woman is seriously injured from "falling out of a window," according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Police told WUSA9 that a person is in custody for a "domestic incident" in connection with the woman's fall.

DC Fire and EMS found the woman Thursday around 7 p.m. in the area of 4500 block Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. Fire officials say the woman is in critical condition. 

MPD arrived on scene at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate how the woman fell.

MPD tweeted before 9:30 p.m. that a 1-year-old boy was missing in connection with the incident. Within about 15 minutes, police tweeted that the boy has been located.

WUSA9 is on the scene and saw a window on the 8th floor of a nearby apartment building, Connecticut House Apartments, that was smashed. It is unclear if this is the window the woman fell from. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

Credit: Kolbie Satterfield/WUSA9
DC Police full press conference: Woman falls from window; missing 1-year-old found safe