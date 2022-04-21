DC Police: Woman falls from window; missing 1-year-old found safe

WASHINGTON — A woman is seriously injured from "falling out of a window," according to Metropolitan Police Department.
Police told WUSA9 that a person is in custody for a "domestic incident" in connection with the woman's fall.
DC Fire and EMS found the woman Thursday around 7 p.m. in the area of 4500 block Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. Fire officials say the woman is in critical condition.
MPD arrived on scene at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate how the woman fell.
MPD tweeted before 9:30 p.m. that a 1-year-old boy was missing in connection with the incident. Within about 15 minutes, police tweeted that the boy has been located.
WUSA9 is on the scene and saw a window on the 8th floor of a nearby apartment building, Connecticut House Apartments, that was smashed. It is unclear if this is the window the woman fell from.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.