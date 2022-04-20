Multiple Ashburn houses hit by bullets in the middle of the night, community concerned

Loudoun County officials are investigating at least two other similar incidents of gunshots fired in the same week.

ASHBURN, Va. — A community in Ashburn is on edge after a few homes were hit by gunfire in the middle of the night.

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said four townhomes along Ashburn Road near Stubble Corner Square were struck and damaged around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance video from a resident captured a vehicle driving by the homes around the same time when a barrage of bullets unloaded twice. There was about a four-second pause in between.

Bullet holes could be seen in at least two front glass doors in the morning. Investigators left custom door hangers in the neighborhood to ask for additional information.

"It's the fact that someone can carry a gun and blindly shoot," a resident, whose house was hit and wanted to remain anonymous, told WUSA9. "This is Ashburn, Virginia. I'm shocked this even happened."

The resident, who just moved in late last year with her husband, allowed WUSA9 in her home. Aside from the bullet hole, a mark is left in the stairs where the bullet was lodged into. Investigators have since collected the bullet for evidence.

The couple was in bed watching television when they heard loud noises. They did not realize anything was wrong until deputies showed up. Even though no one was hurt, neighbors stressed that was by luck.

"God forbid is someone was out here walking their dog, which is totally possible, someone could've been hurt," neighbor Nicole Saini said. "It's definitely scary. I'm 36 weeks pregnant, so, just knowing something could happen in the neighborhood is just insane."

The gunshots were so loud another resident located about a four-minute drive away from the incident also captured the noise from their surveillance cameras.

A similar incident in Ashburn was reported to law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon after a resident discovered their home on Sweetpine Lane was damaged by discharged rounds. The resident heard a loud noise around 1:30 a.m. One of the rounds entered a bedroom, police said.

There were also reports of gunfire in areas along Belmont Ridge Road overnight on Tuesday, but nothing was located.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, an incident report on April 8 showed deputies responded to Ashburn Road and Gloucester Parkway before 2 a.m. due to gunfire. Deputies found a trailer that was struck by a round and multiple shell casings in the roadway.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

"Hopefully they do catch the person because if they've done it more than once, you never, they'll do it again," resident Christopher Peters said.