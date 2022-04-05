Man dead, woman in custody after Northeast DC shooting

Investigators could not confirm whether the shooting was domestic in nature.

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating a late-night fatal shooting in a Northeast D.C. residence.

According to officials at the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District, officers responded to an apartment in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast after receiving a 911 call just before midnight.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers have a suspect in custody and have recovered a weapon at the scene, police said. According to the Fourth District Watch Commander, the suspect they have detained is a woman, however they cannot confirm the incident was domestic in nature at this time.

Right now detectives with MPD's Violent Crimes Branch are on scene investigating and making notifications, however there are no road closures at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not yet identified the man killed.