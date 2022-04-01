Prince George's County Sheriff's deputy charged with assault in off-duty domestic incident

Sergeant Lateef is charged with first and second-degree assault as the result of the off-duty domestic incident, police said.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A deputy from the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office (PGCSO) is facing assault charges following a domestic incident that occurred while he was off duty, according to a press release from PGCSO.

The release says PGCSO was made aware of a domestic incident involving Sergeant Ibin Lateef in Charles County on Monday. Initially, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) charged the other person involved in the incident, but on Tuesday that person took out a protective order against Lateef. At that point, Lateef was put on an administrative role with pay, pending an investigation.

Also on Tuesday, CCSO charged Lateef with first and second-degree assault stemming from Monday’s off-duty incident and he was served with a warrant in Charles County. PGCSO then decided to suspend Lateef without pay pending an investigation. A protective order was also issued against the other person involved in the incident.

The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said Lateef has worked for the department for 18 years and is assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations.