DC man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Feb. 3 that left one man dead and another person injured.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Police have charged 21-year-old Kareem Roshe Boyd with first degree murder and other related charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

On Friday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue, just minutes away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers initially found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Inside the home, officers located another man, later identified as 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Boyd is currently in custody in Washington, D.C. awaiting to be extradited to Prince George's County.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.