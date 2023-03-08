15-year-old gets maximum sentence for robbing Commanders player, shooting teen on porch

The boy will be in custody until he turns 21, a judge ruled Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy received the maximum sentence possible Wednesday for a pair of high-profile crimes in D.C. last year. A judge ordered the boy to remain in custody until he turns 21.

The teenager pleaded guilty earlier this year in the shooting death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. while Robertson was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch, as well as trying to rob Commanders player Brain Robinson Jr. Robinson was shot twice in the legs during the robbery attempt.

In court Wednesday, the boy received the maximum sentence, which is commitment until he is 21 years old. He was charged with attempted robbery stemming from the Robinson case, and manslaughter in connection to the Andre Robertson shooting. He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

According to DC Police, Brian Robinson Jr. was shot on Aug. 28, 2022 in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt.

The rookie running back had been out to eat when police say two juveniles attacked him. Police claim Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the teens who tried to rob him before he was shot in the leg and hip by a second teenager, who was also armed. The two teens were arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting in November.

In addition to the crime involving Robinson, the 15-year-old boy was also charged in connection with the death of Andre Robertson.

Robertson was shot and killed in broad daylight on Oct. 13 while sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in the 500 block of 48th Place, according to police.

Officials arrived around 3:40 p.m. and shortly after, he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead once all life-saving efforts failed.

"I'm angry, angry as hell, that another coward took my grandson," said his grandmother, Trealetha Robertson, just hours after his death. "Some coward came through here and murdered my little grandson for no reason."

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence for the teenage defendant. The teen's lawyer asked for two years. The judge agreed with prosecutors, saying anything less than the maximum wouldn't be enough given the seriousness of the crimes.

While the sentence was handed down, the boy stared down or straight ahead. The judge told the boy not to lose hope, because he has all his years after he gets out at 21.

Andre Robertson's mother and sister were in the courtroom for the sentencing. They reportedly broke down in tears and were asked to leave the court.