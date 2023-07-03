Police: Two shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were notified of a shooting around 7:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to area hospitals. One was conscious and breathing at the time they were transported, but the other wasn't, the police department said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but police haven't said anyone has died as of yet.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

No other information was immediately available.

