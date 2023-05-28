Following deadly Metro shooting, DC Guardian Angels Chief is calling for improved safety measures

A man was shot and killed aboard a Green Line Metro train according to D.C. Police

WASHINGTON — The Chief of the D.C. Guardian Angels says it's time the Metro transit system consider enhanced weapon detection technology following a fatal shooting aboard a Green Line train.

A man opened fire killing another man just before noon on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the Navy Yard Metro Station in Southwest D.C.

Police said two men got into an argument on the train, and one of them shot the other. It was not clear whether the two knew each other, and police have not released details about what prompted the fight. Other passengers were on board the train when the shooting happened, and according to police, they were working with detectives.

The gunman, who is described as a man around 25, boarded at the L'Enfant Plaza Station and got off at Waterfront in Southeast D.C. according to investigators. The train was stopped at the Navy Yard Metro station.

DC Police are calling this an isolated incident, but the Chief of the DC Guardian Angels says incidents like these are quickly escalating, putting innocent bystanders in danger.

"This is absolutely getting ridiculous. There are not enough police officers. There are not enough Guardian Angels. There are not enough security. People are carrying around these illegal guns," John Ayala told WUSA9.

The deadly shooting in D.C. happened less than two weeks after Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr., 18, of Greenbelt, was killed on the platform of the Wheaton Metro Station.

"Citizens are calling us, they are telling us they are afraid," Ayala added. The DC Guardian Angels started patrolling the metro transit system in February after a Metro employee was shot and killed trying to stop a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Station.

Robert Cunningham, 64, a mechanic in the power department, tried to intervene when the gunman moved to the station platform and confronted a woman.

The alleged shooter, Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast D.C. has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station prompted the DC Guardian Angels to start patrolling the transit system as they have for decades.

The group has focused its efforts on the Green Line, where according to Ayala they get the most complaints about crime, and where the most recent shooting took place. "We usually focus on Gallery Place to Congress Heights back and forth. Now our goal is to be actually on the train," Ayala said.

The DC Guardian Angels has an estimated 100 active members, but according to Ayala only about half are able to consistently patrol. He says they are always looking for more volunteers.

"We try to put two angels in each car as a deterrent," a technique that Ayala says has been working, but it is still not enough. Although costly, he considers the gun violence seen this year on the transit system to be reason enough for Metro to consider weapon detection technology.

"This system is being used throughout the United States, it's being used at Six Flags and other amusement parks. It's being used in several places where safety is important," Ayala added.