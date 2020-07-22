Police: Damascus son shoots and kills father in basement after argument

Jesse Jimenez, 24, is charged with first-degree murder of his father, Macklin Jimenez.

DAMASCUS, Md. — A 24-year-old Maryland man is charged with the first-degree murder of his father after a disagreement broke out in their Damascus home Tuesday, police said.

Montgomery County Police said they responded to the Jimenez's home on Gue Road around 10:57 a.m. on July 22 after receiving multiple calls that there had been a shooting.

Once inside the home, they found Macklin Jimenez, 46, dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the basement.

An investigation revealed that Macklin, his son, Jesse, and Jesse's mother were arguing in the basement when the shooting happened. According to police, the family had moved into Jesse's basement bedroom when he removed a handgun from his pocket and shot his father, then fleeing the scene in his car.

Officers attempted to stop Jesse's car after seeing it near Norbeck Road and New Hampshire Avenue around 11:15 a.m. After refusing to stop, Jesse eventually pulled over and ditched the car on Twig Road. Officers then pursued him on foot and arrested him in a wooded area off Good Hope Road.