The suspect is in police custody.

DAMASCUS, Md. — Police pursued a homicide suspect for miles before making an arrest in the Damascus area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Police.

The incident began as a fatal shooting in the 9100 block of Gue Road just before 11 a.m., police said. A man was found dead at the location.

Officers chased the alleged suspect linked to the homicide on foot and by car before ending the pursuit in the area of the 14700 block of Good Hope Road.

The suspect is in police custody, officials said.

Police have not released information on the deceased victim or the suspect at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing.