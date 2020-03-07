Prince George's County establishes police reform task force to review policies and increase training

The effort comes after weeks of invigorated momentum towards police reform all around the country.

LARGO, Md. — A police reform task force has now been formed for the Prince George's County Police Department, County Executive Angela Alsbrooks said Friday.

The task force will develop recommendations on ways the department can better operate as well as ways to reform policies already in place, including hiring practices and mandatory trainings.

"While we have made important strides together as a community to build a responsive, transparent and accountable police department, we realize that there is still more work to be done to address issues that are present in PGPD and in police departments across the nation," Alsobrooks said in a statement.

According to Alsobrooks, the new task force is comprised of residents and public officials with backgrounds in policing. The force will also be co-chaired by Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Maureen Lamasney and Delegate Alonzo Washington, as well as other representatives from local groups like Prince George's County Public Schools and the Citizen Complaint Oversight Panel.