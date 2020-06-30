Prince George's Co. officer charged for allegedly revealing case information to sex worker

The department announced the charge against Corporal Ivan Mendez in a news conference on Tuesday.

A Prince George’s County police officer has been charged with one count of misconduct in office after he allegedly told confidential information about an investigation to a commercial sex worker.

The department announced the charge against Corporal Ivan Mendez in a news conference on Tuesday.

The department's internal affairs division does believe that Mendez was paying this sex worker for sex.

An investigation into Mendez started in April 2019 after the department’s internal affairs division was contacted by officers that he worked with.

“It is troubling, the residents of Prince George’s County deserves better from the men and women that serve them. And when we have an incident like this come up, it tarnishes our reputation, said Interim Chief of Police Hector Velez.

Mendez joined the PGPD in 2009 and was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation prior to his suspension.

Anyone with relevant information on Mendez is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-352-1200.

WUSA9 will continue to provide more information on this story.