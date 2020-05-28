Suspect has to be rescued in Fairfax County after allegedly stealing a vehicle

Virginia State Police was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when it was crashed and perp jumped the jersey wall and fell approximately 30 feet.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A suspected car theft turned into a rescue when police had to save a man on I-495 in Fairfax County on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police has not released any more information on the rescue or car theft.

Traffic was impacted for a significant time due to the rescue and police presence.