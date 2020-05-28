Suspect has to be rescued in Fairfax County after allegedly stealing a vehicle

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A suspected car theft turned into a rescue when police had to save a man on I-495 in Fairfax County on Wednesday.
Virginia State Police was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when it was crashed and perp jumped the jersey wall and fell approximately 30 feet, according to officials.
Virginia State Police has not released any more information on the rescue or car theft.
Traffic was impacted for a significant time due to the rescue and police presence.
WUSA9 will update this story with more information as it is released by law enforcement.
RELATED: 'As much equal footing as possible' | Arlington allows restaurants to apply for temporary outdoor seating
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: MD completing Stage 1 of reopening, DC lifts stay-at-home order Friday
RELATED: Microsoft to invest $64M in new office and software, opening 1,500 new jobs in Fairfax County