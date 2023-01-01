2 people dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Clinton

Prince George's County Police says there is no ongoing threat to the community

CLINTON, Md. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an apparent domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning.

The investigation is in its early stages, and Prince George's County Police Department have released few details so far as they work to understand the deadly situation that unfolded on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.

"This is a very fluid crime scene right now," Major David Blazer, Commander of PGPD's Major Crimes Division, said Sunday morning.

According to Blazer, officers responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Sunday after someone reported a domestic disturbance.

Two adults were found dead at the scene. Two other victims – one an adult, the other a juvenile – were transported to the hospital.

It happened just hours after the start of the new year.

"Any loss of life is terrible. So whether it's the first of January, the third of January, or another day, it's senseless and we don't like to see that happen to anybody," Blazer said.

Robert Banks was visiting his in-laws who live near the scene when he heard what happened.

"This affects everybody, no matter what county you're in anyways," Banks said. "Whether it's PG County, Charles, St. Mary's – whatnot. It's just – stuff like this needs to stop."

Police found evidence that a gun was used at the scene, but Blazer would not confirm how the victims died.

"We don't know the cause and manner of death of both of the individuals here today," Blazer said. "That's something that will ultimately be determined by our medical examiner's office."

Prince George's County Police public information officer Emily Austin added that, for now, the cause of the survivors' injuries is also classified as "undetermined."

Blazer said the domestic nature of the case means there is no ongoing threat to neighbors – like Matthew Durwin who lives nearby.