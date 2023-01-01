Arrest made for 2 armed robberies in Northwest DC, police searching for additional suspects

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the additional suspects and a vehicle involved in the crimes

WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made for two separate armed robberies last night in Northwest DC.

18 year-old Ronald Linwood Crews, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. Police are still searching for additional suspects and a vehicle involved in the robberies,

At around 9:00pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property, which they handed over. The suspects then fled the scene in a car.

About 17 minutes later, the suspects approached another victim in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

They again brandished handguns and took the victim's property. As they fled the scene, a man "produced a handgun and discharged in the direction of the suspects’ vehicle", according to MPD.

That man, 22 year-old Khalil Kwame Turner of Baltimore, was then apprehended by responding officers. He was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

A short time after, Ronald Linwood Crews sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives’ further investigation revealed Crews was involved in the two robbery offenses.

He was then arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery.

These cases are currently under investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District. Additional suspects and a vehicle, believed to be involved in the two robberies, can be seen in these photos:

The DC Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.