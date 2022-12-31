x
Police

Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville

The two suspects then reportedly stole a 2014 white Infiniti G35 with Maryland license plate 9ES1533.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning.

According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive.

Officers say the victim was parked in a driveway when they were approached by two armed men. The suspects are described as being in their 20s or 30s and wearing dark-colored clothing. 

If you have seen this vehicle, or know where it may be, contact detectives at 301-985-5060. 

